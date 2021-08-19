ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Ed Sheeran torna con il nuovo album “=” (Equals), in uscita il 29 ottobre su etichetta Asylum Records. Esce anche un nuovo brano, “Visiting Hours” (compreso nell’album), insieme a una performance video.
“=” è il quarto album della serie intitolata con dei simboli matematici. E’ un insieme di brani che sono stati composti durante l’arco di 4 anni, dopo l’uscita del multi-premiato album “÷” (Divide), in cui Ed Sheeran pone l’accento sulle esperienze maturate e sulle persone incontrate.
(ITALPRESS).
Home Top news by Italpress Ed Sheeran torna con il nuovo album “=” a ottobre
Ed Sheeran torna con il nuovo album “=” a ottobre
ROMA (ITALPRESS) – Ed Sheeran torna con il nuovo album “=” (Equals), in uscita il 29 ottobre su etichetta Asylum Records. Esce anche un nuovo brano, “Visiting Hours” (compreso nell’album), insieme a una performance video.