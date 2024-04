PRINCIPAL INVESTIGATOR Titolo progetto Finanziamento tot. Progetto

Bonifazi Francesca Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) extracellular vesicles as early biomarkers of CAR-T cell therapy outcome in hematological malignancies € 999.995,25

Caraceni Paolo Safety and efficacy of a high quality human albumin solution in patients with decompensated cirrhosis (SUPERalbumin). € 999.380,00

Catani Lucia Decoding the extracellular vesicles-driven communication in the microenvironment of hairy cell leukemia to improve patient care management € 908.895,00

Cicero Arrigo Francesco Giuseppe Cardiometabolic risk of obese subjects: genetic, laboratory, and clinical determinants in general population and outpatients € 909.500,00

Nava Stefano REspiratory Cancers and diseases due to Air Pollution: new biomarkers of exposure and effects (RECAP) € 602.410,00

Potena Luciano Cardiac Imaging and Biomarkers in the Diagnosis of Antibody Mediated Rejection in Heart Transplantation € 995.915,00

Seracchioli Renato Safety of cryopreserved ovarian tissue transplant: improving life quality in sarcoma and hematological Cancer survivors € 566.515,00